Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $528.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $528.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $555.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $474.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. 192,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $92.61.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,624 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,604 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

