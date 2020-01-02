Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.23 and the lowest is $5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $6.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $23.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.26 to $25.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $26.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.33 to $31.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.89.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,535. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,543 shares of company stock valued at $34,778,070. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

