Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL) Trading Down 0.3%

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.89 ($2.05) and last traded at A$2.89 ($2.05), approximately 26,775 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.90 ($2.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.94 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.11.

About Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)

Yancoal Australia Ltd Engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It owns 81% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; 50% interests in the Middlemount mine located to the north-east of Emerald in Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Yancoal Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yancoal Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.