Xtek (ASX:XTE) Trading Up 5.6%

Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.78 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), approximately 99,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.72 ($0.51).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 million and a P/E ratio of 188.75.

In other news, insider Philippe Odouard 281,373 shares of Xtek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th.

Xtek Company Profile (ASX:XTE)

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

