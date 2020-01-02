Xtek (ASX:XTE) Trading Up 5.6%

Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.78 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), approximately 99,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.72 ($0.51).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 million and a P/E ratio of 188.75.

In other news, insider Philippe Odouard 281,373 shares of Xtek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th.

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

