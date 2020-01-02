XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.78

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.78 and traded as high as $81.15. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 29,854 shares changing hands.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $12,889,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,926,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,715,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,810,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,391,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 339,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

