WINk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.75 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

