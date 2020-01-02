WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives $8.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

WOW stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $625.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.53.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 12,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,792.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P acquired 73,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $442,529.22. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 640,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,437. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

