WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.12

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.12 and traded as high as $92.48. WEC Energy Group shares last traded at $90.80, with a volume of 72,056 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

