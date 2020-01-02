Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Shares of WRE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 103.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

