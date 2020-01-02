Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.26.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,645,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

