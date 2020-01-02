Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,579,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

