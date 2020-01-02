Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Tops $5.75 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $5,310.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,498,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,118,742 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

