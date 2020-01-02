Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will report $749.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $732.57 million to $759.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $731.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Visteon by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,401. Visteon has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

