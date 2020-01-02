Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 662,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after buying an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 984,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,770. The company has a market capitalization of $419.24 million, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

