Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,089,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,619.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 31.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 15.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Virtusa by 18.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 183,318 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Virtusa by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 166,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

