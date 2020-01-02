Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio Sells 24,600 Shares

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$185,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,526,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,928,464.95.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$467,280.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20.

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.37. Village Farms International Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$24.25. The company has a market cap of $422.86 million and a PE ratio of 32.28.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

