Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio Sells 24,600 Shares

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$185,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,526,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,928,464.95.
Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 30th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$467,280.00.
- On Friday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20.
Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.37. Village Farms International Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$24.25. The company has a market cap of $422.86 million and a PE ratio of 32.28.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
