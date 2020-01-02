View Market Cap Hits $148,981.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, View has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. View has a total market capitalization of $148,981.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.01352367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for View is view.ly . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

