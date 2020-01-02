VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Cap of $3.13 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $146,016.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00189491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01347880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00121376 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

