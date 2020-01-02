Vertcoin Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $172,625.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002093 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Poloniex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01809947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.56 or 0.02840097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00580787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00635216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061701 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00388234 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,811,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit, CoinEgg, QBTC, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, Bittrex, Coinroom, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.