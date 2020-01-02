Valor Token Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $207,571.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.02 or 0.06048245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036464 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023885 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

