USDX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, USDX has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $4,811.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039274 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 297.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022656 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000689 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003960 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000742 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000166 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,050 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.