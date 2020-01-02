UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Down 1% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00011857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $828.31 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00571399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011806 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

