United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Demand for United Therapeutics’ treprostinil medicines, namely Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is consistently growing despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. The company is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and extended indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might boost long-term growth. Some improved Remodulin delivery devices are expected to be launched in the next 12 months, which can expand its market. Moreover, the company acquired several new product candidates to strengthen its pipeline. However, competition in the PAH market is on the rise. Also, two of its biggest products like Remodulin and Adcirca lost exclusivity in 2018. Generic versions of both drugs have been launched, which should substantially erode the drugs’ sales. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.15. 108,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,040,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,379,000 after buying an additional 799,200 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,483,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,864,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,689,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

