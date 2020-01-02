United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 16,379 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

