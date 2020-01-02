TrustNote Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, TrustNote has traded 65.8% lower against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TrustNote has a total market cap of $4,363.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

