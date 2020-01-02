Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.78 million and $465,380.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.01346012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121349 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.