Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Receives $7.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 985,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 377,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 990,068 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 460,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,334,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.91. Transocean has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Transocean’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

