TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. 5,177,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

