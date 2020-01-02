TigerCash Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. TigerCash has a market cap of $138,453.00 and approximately $9.55 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

