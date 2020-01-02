TCF Financial’s (TCF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE TCF opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance K. Opperman acquired 10,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

