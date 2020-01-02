Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.14 ($1.58).

Several equities analysts recently commented on TALK shares. HSBC raised their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.55). 1,029,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.06. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Talktalk Telecom Group’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

