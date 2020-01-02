Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Down 16%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares traded down 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

About Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

