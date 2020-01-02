SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.05936706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023935 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

