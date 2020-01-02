Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.29 ($93.36).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAX shares. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.90 ($92.91) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of ETR SAX traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €71.75 ($83.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a one year high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.37.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

