Streamit Coin One Day Volume Reaches $27,220.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $27,220.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00006295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00777495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001400 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,730,578 coins and its circulating supply is 6,737,957 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com . Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/# . Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.