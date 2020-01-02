Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,283 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $39,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.51.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,472,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,955 shares of company stock worth $2,698,268. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.