Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $883,000 Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Davita by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

