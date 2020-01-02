Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,915,000 after acquiring an additional 334,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,700,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $442,334,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $208.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.96.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

