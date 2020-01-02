Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 129.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.20. 6,288,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

