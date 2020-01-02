Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $50.17 on Thursday, reaching $1,898.01. 3,990,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,865. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,497.11 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,780.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,818.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.73.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

