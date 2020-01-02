Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) Insider Sells £63,500 in Stock

Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) insider Patricia Watson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £63,500 ($83,530.65).

Shares of LON:STP opened at GBX 130 ($1.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.57. Stenprop Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.40 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131 ($1.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.90. The company has a market cap of $367.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Stenprop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

