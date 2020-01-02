Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Down 20.5%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) shares fell 20.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 347.78 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.62), 65,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 80,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.30 ($5.81).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.45. The stock has a market cap of $539.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

