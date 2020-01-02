Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $1.85. Sound Energy shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 4,175,620 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

