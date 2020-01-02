Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 30%

Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC)’s share price dropped 30% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 72,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 97,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

