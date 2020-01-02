Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.70. Sirius Minerals shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 15,690,702 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXX. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 4 ($0.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Sirius Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $256.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.01.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.