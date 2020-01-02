Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 232 ($3.05), approximately 61,184 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.22).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simplybiz Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03. The stock has a market cap of $224.54 million and a P/E ratio of 32.22.

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

