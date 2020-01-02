Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.78. 132,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

