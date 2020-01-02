Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $372,000.

ANGL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,967. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

