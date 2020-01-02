Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33, 24,088 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 25,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a market cap of $313.24 million and a PE ratio of -137.06.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

