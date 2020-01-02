Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce sales of $10.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.68 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $9.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year sales of $40.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.32 million, with estimates ranging from $48.02 million to $48.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

SSTI stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,734. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 million, a P/E ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shotspotter by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shotspotter by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,384 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Shotspotter by 24.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shotspotter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Shotspotter by 81.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

